Florence's Daylon Mahn part of another national collegiate shooting championship team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Daylon Mahn's ring collection continues to grow.

After winning three state titles in team shooting at The King’s Academy, he recently experienced a second national championship in college.

Mahn was part of Martin Methodist’s ACUI Division II national championship team last year. And after the school changed its name to the University of Tennessee Southern, this year's squad recently won another in San Antonio. The 2022 team needed a 407 out of a possible 500 points in the final event to win it all.

The Firehawks accomplished just that with a 450 in sporting clays.

The disciplines at the national championship were singles trap, doubles trap, skeet, doubles skeet, sporting clays and super sporting clays. Mahn made his biggest contribution in singles trap with a score of 98.

“It was a pretty tough week with the wind and the weather,” Mahn said. “But we were able to win it all again. That’s a pretty big accomplishment for us. It’s the first time this program won back to back national championships. To win it all as one school, and to do it again as another school, is pretty spectacular.”

Mahn, meanwhile, prefers to stay in the moment.

“I definitely don’t want to take it for granted,” Mahn said. “It’s a pretty cool experience to say you have something like a championship ring. To be able to have it for the rest of your life and be able to share that experience with other people is really cool.”

Mahn talked about his team’s other trips this season.

“Back in October, the team traveled to Sparta, Ill., and placed second in Division I,” Mahn recalled. "Then, we had a competition in basically our back yard in Nashville, and we won that one. And just before we went to San Antonio, we went to Savannah, Ga., for the regional. And, we did well there.”

A junior business management major, Mahn is in Arizona this week competing in the individual western sporting clays regional.

“Competitive shooting has helped with mental stuff, focusing on the finer things,” Mahn said. “It helps you learn to push negative thoughts out of your head. It makes you put all your focus into shooting a target.”

