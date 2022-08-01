 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence's Drew Jeffords wins Jimmy Self Invitational

Drew Jeffords poses with his championship trophy after winning Sunday's Jimmy Self Invitational at Hilton Head Island's Palmetto Dunes-George Fazio Course.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate golfer, Drew Jeffords, won the Jimmy Self Invitational this past weekend in Hilton Head Island. This was his first SCJGA tournament win.

Jeffords finished Sunday's final round with a 1-under-par 69 (five birdies) to win with a three-round total of 212 in the boys 13-18 division on Palmetto Dunes' George Fazio Course. 

“It was a good day today,” Jeffords said. “I was hitting everything pretty close, finished the front nine at one-under and then just kind of held that through the back nine. I’ve been playing in SCJGA events since I was like 10 and to finally get a major win feels great.”

Also in July, Jeffords won the South Carolina Junior Match Play championship.

