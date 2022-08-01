Florence's Drew Jeffords wins Jimmy Self Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate golfer, Drew Jeffords, won the Jimmy Self Invitational this past weekend in Hilton Head Island. This was his first SCJGA tournament win.

Jeffords finished Sunday's final round with a 1-under-par 69 (five birdies) to win with a three-round total of 212 in the boys 13-18 division on Palmetto Dunes' George Fazio Course.

“It was a good day today,” Jeffords said. “I was hitting everything pretty close, finished the front nine at one-under and then just kind of held that through the back nine. I’ve been playing in SCJGA events since I was like 10 and to finally get a major win feels great.”