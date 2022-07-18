Florence's Drew Jeffords wins S.C. Junior Match Play Championship

ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Coming into the day, Florence golfer and Trinity Collegiate star Drew Jeffords was getting ready to resume his quarterfinal match. Later in the evening, after a long day of golf, Jeffords became the South Carolina Junior Match Play Champion. The No. 44 seed in the bracket, clinched the title with a 2 & 1 win over his good friend, David Oliver of Pageland, S.C.

“In a couple of my matches I didn’t miss a single putt inside 10 feet,” Jeffords said. “Then in the championship match my iron striking was really good, I hit everything really close. Everything really came together in different matches.”

This win marked the first Carolinas Golf Association win for the 2023 graduate of Trinity Collegiate School. Jeffords went up against a stacked field of great golfers all week from the Palmetto state.

The tournament was affected by multiple inclement weather delays, forcing the players to adapt to the circumstances throughout the week. Thankfully, for Jeffords the bad weather held off on the final day, allowing him to play and take home the trophy.

“Honestly during the rain delays, I just sat in the locker room and looked at my phone, ate some food, and drank some water.” Jeffords said. “I tried not to think about the match I had ahead of me.”

Earlier in the championship, in his round of 32 match, Jeffords played in the longest match of the week. It took him 24 holes to take down Jay Wilkins of Simpsonville, S.C. Immediately after this match Jeffords went out for his round of 16 match, and dominated his opponent winning 7 & 6.

“It was a very nerve-wracking match,” Jeffords said. “We both just grinded it out and eventually I just came out on top.”

In his quarterfinal match, Jeffords defeated Major Lenning of Simpsonville 3 & 1. His semifinal match came down to No. 18, where he narrowly edged Will Ruth of Moore, S.C. 1 up.

Out of the gate during the championship match, Jefford’s game was dialed in. He birdied four of the first eight holes to go 3-up on Oliver. At that point in the match, it seemed that Jefford was going to cruise to victory.

This was not the case, as Oliver slowly grinded away, starting with a win on No. 9. Then with a conceded eagle on No. 12 and a par on No. 13, the match was back to all-square with the championship to play for on the last five holes.

Jefford made pars on each of the remaining holes, which was good enough to seal the deal. On No. 17, which is a par-3, Jeffords and Oliver both missed the green to the right. Jeffords, who had a great short game all week got up-and-down for par, while Oliver did not, therefore ending the match.

“It was awesome to play David [Oliver] in the championship,” Jeffords said. “We have the same swing coach, Paul Woodbury, and he’s been going crazy about this match. David put up a good match and I’m proud of him.”

Jeffords played seven rounds of golf this week to become the champion. This can be physically and emotionally exhausting for a junior golfer, but Jeffords was up for the challenge.

“It feels amazing to win, I am super proud of myself,” Jeffords said. “I am tired though, we just played 100 holes in two days. I am going to sleep and celebrate tomorrow night.”

