Florence's Robbie Jordan honing his craft with Lexington County Blowfish

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robbie Jordan found himself in a surreal situation Thursday night, starting on the mound for the Lexington County Blowfish.

For one thing, the Blowfish’s game that night was on the road at Florence, where Jordan starred for Florence Christian and Post 1.

Coming off his freshman season at Francis Marion, Jordan looks to the Coastal Plain League to sharpen his game. On Thursday, at Carolina Bank Field, he pitched two innings while striking out one and walking another.

Although Jordan did not factor in the decision, he did have fun handling the pregame fanfare from many who watched him play while growing up in Florence.

“I treated it just the same as I always do,” Jordan said. “I knew I had a good amount of people coming to see me play. There were a lot of text messages before the game, telling me good luck. But pretty much, I just played the game as always.”

But what about being the visitor in your hometown?

“It was definitely weird getting on a bus and coming back to Florence, rather from Florence,” Jordan said. “It’s cool to play in a stadium like this. It’s a very nice one. It’s fun.”

Jordan could have pitched more than two innings Thursday, but a lengthy weather delay nixed that.

“Of all nights for this to happen, it was a tough one. But it happened,” Jordan said. “I was excited because we had played here already (the Flamingos’ home opener), and I think I had thrown the night before. So, that was a little disappointing. And then to come back a couple of weeks later and get to throw again, in my hometown, that was awesome. I was excited about it.”

After Thursday’s game, Jordan talked about his night.

“It was nothing in particular,” he said. “I know I had a walk in the first inning. I was especially disappointed with myself about that; I let him off the hook with two strikes. Maybe, I just let a pitch or two get away from me. But overall, I felt good about the short work tonight.”

Jordan, who was the American Legion state tournament’s most outstanding pitcher last year while helping lead Post 1 to a state crown, had made three starts for the Blowfish before Monday and was 0-2. He had struck out seven and walked three with a 5.83 ERA.

“It’s been great competition,” Jordan said. “I’ve learned I’ve got to be able to throw all my pitches at any time in the count just because everybody can hit the ball. It’s no different than college at Francis Marion. I learned that quickly there, as well. There’s just something about taking that next step and playing summer ball and playing against some of these guys from bigger schools. It’s just really cool and is just a great experience.”

What also adds to the experience is a host family in Lexington County.

“I’m with a host family,” Jordan said. “I’ve got to be there for the home games. It’s a long drive, driving back and forth. So, I’m with a host family up there, and they’re very nice people.”

