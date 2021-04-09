Florence's Sehnke has big weekend for FMU volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion sophomore hitter Brittany Sehnke, of Florence (Wilson High) posted her first career double-double. But the Patriots were swept 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20) to Flagler on Saturday.

Francis Marion (3-8, 3-8) concluded its home schedule. The Patriots will finish the regular season with three road matches: Tuesday at Augusta, Friday at Young Harris College, and April 17 at Lander

Sehnke registered 10 kills, a career-high 12 digs and a team-leading three blocks. Sophomore Gracie Davis added eight kills and 11 digs, while senior Kayla Arthur had six kills. Freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie passed out 30 assists, dug up 10 balls, and served two aces for the Patriots, while junior libero Alexis Watts posted 13 digs.

Rebekah Machovec led Flagler (15-3, 13-1) with 13 kills and nine digs as the Saints captured the PBC regular-season title. Setter Kennedy Muff dished out 25 assists, while libero Karolina Garstka dug up 14 balls.

The first set featured six ties and four lead changes. An attack error by Flagler gave FMU a 24-22 advantage and a pair of set points. However, Flagler ran off the next four points, including a set-ending service ace by Garstka, to win 26-24.