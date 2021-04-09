Florence's Sehnke has big weekend for FMU volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion sophomore hitter Brittany Sehnke, of Florence (Wilson High) posted her first career double-double. But the Patriots were swept 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20) to Flagler on Saturday.
Francis Marion (3-8, 3-8) concluded its home schedule. The Patriots will finish the regular season with three road matches: Tuesday at Augusta, Friday at Young Harris College, and April 17 at Lander
Sehnke registered 10 kills, a career-high 12 digs and a team-leading three blocks. Sophomore Gracie Davis added eight kills and 11 digs, while senior Kayla Arthur had six kills. Freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie passed out 30 assists, dug up 10 balls, and served two aces for the Patriots, while junior libero Alexis Watts posted 13 digs.
Rebekah Machovec led Flagler (15-3, 13-1) with 13 kills and nine digs as the Saints captured the PBC regular-season title. Setter Kennedy Muff dished out 25 assists, while libero Karolina Garstka dug up 14 balls.
The first set featured six ties and four lead changes. An attack error by Flagler gave FMU a 24-22 advantage and a pair of set points. However, Flagler ran off the next four points, including a set-ending service ace by Garstka, to win 26-24.
The Saints took the lead for good in set No.2 at 7-6. Later a 6-0 spurt by Flagler expanded a 16-14 advantage to 22-14. The final set included seven ties. A kill by FMU junior middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen followed by a Flagler attacking error left the score knotted at 20-20. The Saints responded by scoring the final five points of the match.
Prior to the match, Francis Marion recognized its two seniors: Courtney Abdur-Rahim and Arthur – both of whom are four-year letterwinners
FRIDAY
GCU 3, FMU 1
Sehnke and Davis combined for 30 kills and 29 digs to lead Francis Marion University in a four-set loss (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18).
Davis registered season-high totals of 15 kills and 21 digs, while also serving two aces. Sehnke, a product of Wilson High School, netted career-highs of 15 kills and eight digs in only her second career start. Thigpen added 13 kills and three blocks.
Gillespie tallied 44 assists and nine digs, while Watts dug up 14 balls.
BASEBALLFDTC 10-14
USC Lancaster 4-1
LANCASTER, S.C. — D.J. Sullivan’s homer in the third gave FDTC the lead for good in Game 1. Teammate Patrick Matthews added a two-run double in the sixth, and the Stingers never looked back.
In Game 2, a Patrick Baggett double highlighted a three-run second, and FDTC was on its way to another lopsided win. Sullivan added a two-run single in the fourth, and J.T. Marr added a two-run homer to help build a 10-1 advantage.