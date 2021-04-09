Florence's Sehnke helps FMU volleyball to win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomores Gracie Davis and ex-Wilson High star Brittany Sehnke combined for 30 kills and 29 digs to lead Francis Marion University in a four-set loss (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18) to Georgia College, Friday night (April 9) in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.

Francis Marion (3-7, 3-7) will host Flagler College on Saturday at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but spectators are limited to 250, including ONLY FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first serve, and family members of players who reserve admission tickets prior to game day. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Davis registered season-high totals of 15 kills and 21 digs, while also serving two aces. Sehnke, a product of Wilson High School, netted career-highs of 15 kills and eight digs in only her second career start. Junior 6-2 middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen added 13 kills and three blocks.

FMU freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie tallied 44 assists and nine digs, while junior libero Alexis Watts dug up 14 balls.

Junior Sarah Mangan’s 13 kills led four Georgia College (6-6, 6-6) players in double-figures, while junior setter Lauren Talele handed out 42 assists and had 10 digs.