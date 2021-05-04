FMU announces athletic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University recently presented its 51st-annual Athletic Awards. Most Valuable Player awards were given in 14 sports in addition to the Swamp Fox Academic Award.
Most Valuable Player Award for baseball – senior Todd Mattox (Winnsboro, SC)
Most Valuable Player Award for men’s basketball – junior Alex Cox (Concord, NC)
Carolyn Bishop Frate Most Valuable Player Award for women’s basketball – freshman Lauryn Taylor (Blythewood, SC)
Dr. Tom Whiteley Most Valuable Player Award for men’s cross-country – junior Christian England (Charleston, SC)
Women’s Cross Country Most Valuable Player Award – junior Sarah Harris (Timmonsville, SC)
Golf Most Valuable Player Award – sophomore Casper Kennedy (Tjome, Norway)
Men’s Soccer Most Valuable Player Award – sophomore Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain)
Folly Carter Most Valuable Player Award for women's soccer – sophomore Makayla Willets (Mastic, NY)
Ashley Lynn Most Valuable Player Award for women’s softball – junior Danielle Karacson (Bartow, Fla.)
Men’s Tennis Most Valuable Player Award – senior Mauricio Guerrero (Mexico City, Mexico)
Gladys Hite Most Valuable Player Award for women’s tennis – freshman Viktoria Leth (Gothenburg, Sweden)
Jerry and Jean Lee Track and Field Most Valuable Player Award for men’s track & field – freshman Pearson Mixon (Florence)
Women’s Track and Field Most Valuable Player Award – senior Alexis Patterson (Cheraw)
Joseph B. Durant Most Valuable Player Award for women’s volleyball – freshman Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC)
Swamp Fox Academic Award – senior John Burghardt (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) (GOLF)
Two of the recipients were repeat honorees: Guerrero (2020 and 2021 for men’s tennis) and Patterson (2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021 for women’s track and field).