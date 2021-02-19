FMU ATHLETICS: Patriots in action this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five Francis Marion athletics teams will be in action this weekend, while several other changes have been made to the Patriot sporting schedule.

The FMU men’s and women’s tennis teams will host local-rival Coker University on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Barton College on Sunday at noon. Both matches will be played on the Kassab Courts on the FMU campus.

The softball doubleheader slated for Friday evening (Feb. 19) between Francis Marion and Queens University of Charlotte was postponed by rain. The Patriot baseball team will look to open its 2021 season on Saturday, 24 hours later than planned. Friday’s opener at North Georgia was pushed back to a 4 p.m. start on Saturday in Dahlonega, Ga. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Sunday at noon.

The Francis Marion men’s basketball team will play at USC Aiken on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. There will be no women’s contest as the USCA women’s program has opted out of playing the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

However, the Patriot women’s basketball team will play a make-up contest at 12th-ranked North Georgia on Monday at 3 p.m.