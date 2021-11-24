FMU baseball adds Johnsonville's Lex Tuten

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced that Johnsonville native Lex Tuten will join the Patriot program this January for the 2022 season.

Tuten, a 6-0 200-pound catcher, is transferring from North Greenville University. With the Crusaders, he appeared in 102 career contests and batted .241 with 16 doubles, two homers, and 39 runs batted in. He also posted a .957 fielding percentage.

He has also spent time with the Florence RedWolves’ Coastal Plain League squad.

Tuten is a product of Johnsonville High School, where he played under the direction of coach Billy Sylvester. As a senior, he batted .421 with 19 runs scored and 12 driven in, while recording a .532 on-base percentage.

He was also a member of the state championship Florence Post 1 American Legion team.

Francis Marion will open its 2022 schedule on Friday, Feb. 4, with a 4 p.m. contest against Limestone University. The upcoming campaign will be FMU’s first season as a member of Conference Carolinas.