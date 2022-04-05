FMU baseball hosts second-ranked Wingate on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion will host the defending NCAA Division II baseball national champion and second-ranked Wingate at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. Francis Marion owns a 20-12 record, while Wingate sits at 31-3. The Patriots lead the all-time series 25-17.

Francis Marion will send junior right-hander and former South Florence star Austin Moore (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the mound for his first career start, while the Bulldogs will likely counter with senior righty Mac Callari (3-0, 5.61).

The Patriots are led by senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez hitting .417 (leads Conference Carolinas) with five doubles, six home runs, and 34 runs batted in.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox is batting .398 with 11 doubles, five triples (leads Conference Carolinas and tied for 8th-best in Division II), and 25 RBI. Mattox has safely reached base in 75 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. He is 13 games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Graduate student infielder Tanner Wakefield has hit in 16 straight games and is batting .395 with 11 doubles and 21 RBI, while graduate student designated hitter and first baseman Darius Nobles owns a .369 average and leads the team with 11 homers and 32 RBIs.

Francis Marion currently leads Conference Carolinas with a .344 team batting average and that also ranks sixth nationally. The Patriots have a team earned run average of 5.65.

Wingate features a .309 team batting average and a 3.22 team ERA – ninth best in Division II.

--FMU Athletics

MEN'S LACROSSE

Coker sophomore midfielder Nathan Allan is part of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's NCAA Division II team of the week.

Allan helped Coker to a 13-11 win at Mars Hill in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday, picking up 12 ground balls and going 18-27 on faceoffs in the game. Allan also picked up six ground balls, caused one turnover and won seven faceoffs against No. 17 Queens last week.

--Coker Athletics