FMU baseball in CC tourney play-in game

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seventh-seeded Francis Marion plays sixth-seeded King in Wednesday's 11 a.m. play-in round for the Conference Carolinas tournament at Historic Fleming Stadium in Wilson, N.C.

Wednesday's winner reaches the tournament's main, double-elimination bracket to face top-seeded North Greenville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Daily admission is $10 for adults and children five-and-under enter free.

Francis Marion enters the tournament with a 29-18 overall record, while King sits at 23-20. The Patriots lead the Tornado in the all-time series at 10-5. King finished a half-game ahead of FMU in the standings by virtue of taking two of three games from the Patriots last weekend.

Francis Marion will send Florence-native and freshman right-hander Robbie Jordan (8-3, 4.88 ERA) to the mound against the Tornado. Jordan sits among the top pitchers in victories in NCAA Division II.

At the plate, the Patriots are led by graduate student infielder Tanner Wakefield, who is batting .401 with 17 doubles and 38 runs batted in, while senior right fielder Will Hardee is hitting .400 with 80 hits and 21 doubles (leads Conference Carolinas and ranks fourth nationally), two home runs, and 38 RBI.

Senior first baseman and designated hitter Darius Nobles is batting .398 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, and 53 RBI, while senior third baseman Todd Mattox sits at .396 with 14 doubles, five triples (leads Conference Carolinas), and 45 RBI.

Senior first baseman and designated hitter and 2022 team MVP Leniel Gonzalez is batting .389, while junior infielder Naphis Llanos has a .379 average.

The above-mentioned six players are all among the top-13 for hitting in Conference Carolinas going into the tournament.

Francis Marion currently leads the conference with a .355 team batting average and ranks fourth nationally. The Patriots lead Division II baseball with 620 hits this season.