FMU baseball lands live-armed lefty
Local Colleges

FMU baseball lands live-armed lefty

FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of 5-8 left-handed pitcher Daniel Gaviria of Orlando, Fla., during the recent national signing period. He will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Gaviria is a redshirt sophomore at Florida State College at Jacksonville, where he plays for coach Brad Frick. He was named the 2020-21 FSCJ MVP as he controlled the mound for the Blue Wave.

Last season, Gaviria registered a 3-3 record in 10 starts with 5.40 earned run average and 39 strikeouts in 55 innings.

He is a product of Cypress Creek High School, where he played for coach Jeffrey Kovachevich.

“He’s a lefty who has thrown lots of meaningful innings and is truly battle-tested,” Inabinet said. “It is always great to bring in left-handed pitchers. Since the majority of hitters are right-handed, lefty pitchers are considered valuable. A curveball from a left-hander breaks inside on a righty – a harder pitch to hit. To have his southpaw advantage and experience, I think he has a great opportunity to pitch on the weekends for our Patriots in 2023.”

The 2022 FMU baseball team will open its season on Feb. 4 at Sparrow Stadium against Limestone University.

