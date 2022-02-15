 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU baseball loses 6-4 to USC Aiken
0 Comments
top story
Local Colleges

FMU baseball loses 6-4 to USC Aiken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_0315.JPG

Francis Marion's Bill Hanna (3) and the rest of the Patriots leave the field and get ready to bat during Tuesday's game against USC Aiken.

 CALEB REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, SC -- Four Francis Marion University players recorded at least two hits, but USC Aiken turned four double plays en route to a 6-4 win over the Patriots, Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion suffers its first loss of 2022 and falls to 5-1. The Patriots will host their inaugural Conference Carolinas series this weekend, beginning with a single game against Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 4 p.m. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Freshman right-hander Jet Smith (0-1) got the ball to start for FMU and took the loss. After the Pacers built a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning, four Patriot relievers would hold USCA hitless over the final five innings. Senior Brock Rodgers tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Fifth-year senior centerfielder Bill Hanna and graduate student first baseman Darius led the way for the Patriots, both going 2-for-3 with two walks. Nobles added a run batted in.

Fifth-year senior Todd Mattox went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 49 contests. Senior catcher Lex Tuten also recorded two hits and an RBI.

After trailing 6-0, FMU scratched a cross a run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mattox came home on a passed ball.

The Patriots closed the gap to 6-4 in the fifth. The first tally came home when Mattox was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tuten followed with an RBI-single to right, and then Nobles walked to force in a run. However, with the bases loaded and still no outs, the Patriots were unable to push across any more runs.

The Pacers turned their double plays in the first, third, eighth, and ninth innings. The two teams combined to strand 26 runners on base: USCA 14 and FMU 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pacer reliever Joel Haney (1-1) earned the win as he pitched the final 4.2 innings.

GAME NOTES

» Francis Marion's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed three runs across.

» Four Francis Marion hitters had multiple base knocks in the ballgame.

» Francis Marion left 12 runners stranded on base in the loss.

» Francis Marion pitchers faced 47 South Carolina Aiken hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 13 fly balls while striking out six.

» The Patriots drew eight walks from South Carolina Aiken pitching.

» Nobles led the Patriots at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

» South Carolina Aiken was led offensively by freshman Dalton Graves, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

» Sophomore Joel Haney led the Pacers pitching staff, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert