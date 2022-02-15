FMU baseball loses 6-4 to USC Aiken

FLORENCE, SC -- Four Francis Marion University players recorded at least two hits, but USC Aiken turned four double plays en route to a 6-4 win over the Patriots, Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion suffers its first loss of 2022 and falls to 5-1. The Patriots will host their inaugural Conference Carolinas series this weekend, beginning with a single game against Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 4 p.m. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Freshman right-hander Jet Smith (0-1) got the ball to start for FMU and took the loss. After the Pacers built a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning, four Patriot relievers would hold USCA hitless over the final five innings. Senior Brock Rodgers tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Fifth-year senior centerfielder Bill Hanna and graduate student first baseman Darius led the way for the Patriots, both going 2-for-3 with two walks. Nobles added a run batted in.

Fifth-year senior Todd Mattox went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 49 contests. Senior catcher Lex Tuten also recorded two hits and an RBI.