FMU baseball loses season finale

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Southwestern State University Hurricanes plated four runs in the fourth inning and never looked back, en route to an 8-5 win over Francis Marion University, Monday afternoon (April 26) in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.

The Patriots finish the 2021 campaign 18-17 overall and 16-17 in PBC play. Francis Marion is set to join Conference Carolinas at the start of the next school year.

The Hurricanes (17-19, 15-15) struck first again when they exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second inning. FMU responded in the top of the fourth with two runs, thanks to a two-RBI single up the middle by sophomore outfielder Jack Hegan to narrow the deficit to two. However, GSW plated another run in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, FMU junior outfielder Will Hardee trimmed the margin with another RBI single, but again the Hurricanes answered with a run of their own to keep a three-run lead.

FMU continued to press GSW, adding another run in the sixth. This time when junior catcher Trystan Freeman singled to right to score Hegan, but the Hurricanes plated two more runs in the bottom of the frame to take an 8-4 lead.