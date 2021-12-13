FMU baseball signs four for 2022-23

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of four in-state players during the recent national signing period: 6-1 left-handed pitcher Jackson Campbell of Gable, 6-1 right-handed pitcher Peyton Starkey of Lexington, 5-11 infielder Brick Nichols of Hanahan, and 5-11 outfielder Walker Taylor of Ridgeland. The four will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.
Campbell is a senior at Laurence Manning Academy, where he plays for coach Barry Hatfield. During his junior year, he was named to the North-South Team and earned All-Region accolades after compiling a 4-0 record with a 1.30 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. He is a member of his school’s National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Starkey is a senior at Gray Collegiate Academy, where he plays for coach Charles Assey Sr. As a junior, he registered a 3-0 record in 13 appearances with a 3.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. He also hit .333 in 24 games with 16 runners batted in and an on-base percentage of .471, while earning All-Region honors. He was also an All-Region selection for cross country in 2018.
Nichols is a senior at Hanahan High School, where he plays for coach Brian Mitchell. This past spring, he hit .274 with 15 RBI while helping lead the Hawks to an 18-9 record. He batted .308 as a sophomore and .273 as a freshman and has been a part of the Hanahan varsity program for five years.
Taylor is a senior at Thomas Heyward Academy. A recent transfer from May River High School, he batted .237 last spring with eight RBI, and was a fixture in the lineup and at first base during the Sharks’ run to the Class 4A district championship game. Over the 2021 summer, Taylor made the 17u WWBA All-Tournament Team and finished with a .436 batting average. He joins a list of FMU legacy signees as his father, J Taylor, played for the Patriots in 1999 and 2000 and later signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 2022 FMU baseball team will open its season on Feb. 4 at Sparrow Stadium against Limestone University.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
FMU adds
two to team
FLORENCE, S.C. – FMU coach Chelsea Parker signed 5-7 midfielder/defender Abbey Brosnihan and 5-6 midfielder/defender Emma Brosnihan, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla..
The twins are both seniors at Fort Pierce Central High School, where they play for coaches Nick Nunes and Rafael Chavez. During their senior campaign, Abbey has recorded one goal and one assist, while Emma has tallied one assist.
Last winter as juniors, Abbey was named her squad’s most valuable player for the second year in a row and garnered Treasure Coast Newspapers all-area recognition, while Emma led the Cobras in goals scored and was tabbed the team’s Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive time.