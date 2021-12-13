FMU baseball signs four for 2022-23

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of four in-state players during the recent national signing period: 6-1 left-handed pitcher Jackson Campbell of Gable, 6-1 right-handed pitcher Peyton Starkey of Lexington, 5-11 infielder Brick Nichols of Hanahan, and 5-11 outfielder Walker Taylor of Ridgeland. The four will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Campbell is a senior at Laurence Manning Academy, where he plays for coach Barry Hatfield. During his junior year, he was named to the North-South Team and earned All-Region accolades after compiling a 4-0 record with a 1.30 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. He is a member of his school’s National Honor Society and Beta Club.

Starkey is a senior at Gray Collegiate Academy, where he plays for coach Charles Assey Sr. As a junior, he registered a 3-0 record in 13 appearances with a 3.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. He also hit .333 in 24 games with 16 runners batted in and an on-base percentage of .471, while earning All-Region honors. He was also an All-Region selection for cross country in 2018.