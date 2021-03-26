FMU baseball swept by USC Aiken in DH

However, three USCA pitchers would silence the Francis Marion the rest of the way, allowing only five more hits and no runs. Reliever Austin Sandifer (2-0) tossed two scoreless frames to earn the win, while junior righty Austin Hohm pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The Pacers scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth to draw within 4-3 and to set the stage for the ninth inning.

Lost in the defeat was the outstanding relief pitching of junior right-hander Cory Poulsen, who came out of the Patriot bullpen and allowed only one hit and one run in 3.2 innings of work. FMU freshman starter Halton Hardy went five innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, and left with a 4-3 advantage.

The second game was a back-and-forth dogfight between the two long-time rivals. Both teams scored single tallies in the second, with FMU plating its run without the benefit of a hit. FMU jumped ahead 2-1 in the third thanks to an RBI-double by Nobles, only to see the Pacers score a tying run in the fourth.

Hardee doubled to lead off the fifth and came home on a throwing error to put the Patriots up 3-2. USCA responded with the tying run in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, FMU again jumped ahead, at 5-3, as Hardee and Mattox ripped run-scoring singles.