FMU baseball to host prospect showcase camp Sept. 18
FMU Baseball

FMU baseball to host prospect showcase camp Sept. 18

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University baseball program will hold a Prospect Showcase Camp for players entering the 10th through 12th grades on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.

The event will be held on FMU's Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium within the Griffin Athletic Complex.

Registration will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the stadium and the cost is $75. Registration can be done on-line through www.fmupatriots.com and visit the baseball page. Walk-up registration will also be available.

Players will participate in a workout that includes instruction, timed 60-yard sprints, batting practice, defensive showcase at their position, pitcher's bullpens, with a possible scrimmage to be played. Assessments will include speed, fielding, hitting, infield/outfield velocity and arm strength, batter's exit velocity, and velocity for pitchers.

For more information, call 843-661-1242 or e-mail ainabinet@fmarion.edu

Precautions will be taken to stop the spread of the covid-19 virus.

