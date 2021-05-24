 Skip to main content
FMU baseball's Mattox receives huge honor
FMU Baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior third baseman Todd Mattox is a second-team pick to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association all-Southeast Region squad.

Mattox, a native of Winnsboro, S.C., batted .405 this past season to become the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark. He shared the team lead in runs scored with 36, while registering six doubles, four triples, five home runs, and a team-leading 41 runs batted in.

His OPS of 1.048 was second among Patriot regulars as was his .595 slugging percentage.

In the Peach Belt Conference, he ranked second in hitting, seventh in hits (62), and tied for third in triples. He was twice named the PBC Player of the Week this season and was named FMU's MVP.

He reached base safely in all 35 games (43 straight, dating back to 2020), and hit safely in 31 of 35 games with 19 multi-hit games. He also posted 11 multi-RBI games, batted .429 with runners in scoring position, and recorded hitting streaks of 11 and 12 games.

Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 18-17 overall mark and tied for ninth in the program’s final year of Peach Belt Conference competition. The Patriots will move to Conference Carolinas in the fall,

Mattox, who will return next season for his NCAA-granted additional year, is a graduate of Blythewood High School. He is majoring in sociology

