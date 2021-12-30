FMU BASKETBALL COACH GARY EDWARDS: Keep worry at bay

For every ailment under the sun,
There is a remedy, or there is none;
If there be one, try to find it;
If there be none, never mind it.
--Mother Goose
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? My resolution is not to worry about things out of my control.
God knows I have plenty to worry about. Three of my players (all vaccinated, by the way) tested positive for COVID after the holidays and will not be able to play or practice any time soon.
Two other players are injured, one with a knee problem, the other with an ankle sprain. Neither will be available to play this upcoming week when the Patriots take on Belmont Abbey at home on Tuesday, and travel to UNC-Pembroke on Thursday.
Both of those games would have been tough for us under normal circumstances, but now we find ourselves trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat.
“If there is a remedy, try to find it.”
The start of 2022 paints a chaotic picture for college basketball. Games are being cancelled daily, conferences have a multitude of forfeiture policies, and every school seems to have different testing and quarantine protocols in place.
But there is not much an old basketball coach from Florence can do about that.
“If there be none, never mind it.”
My Patriots are going to take some steps in the New Year that may help you with your own resolutions:
We are going to set realistic goals.
We are going to plan properly.
We will take very small steps.
We will work to make our goals a habit.
We will support one another in this effort.
We will track our progress.
It is natural to track the progress of a basketball team through the scoreboard. If you win, you must have been successful, if you lose, well, that’s a failure.
For much of my coaching career, I’ve thought that. I’ll try not to in 2022.