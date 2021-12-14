FMU basketball resumes season Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams return from final exams to continue their first Conference Carolinas season, Wednesday by visiting Chowan University at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and 4 p.m. for the men.

Live video and stats will be available through www.fmupatriots.com

The Patriot women are led by junior center Zaria Woods averaging 15.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor at 13.7 ppg and 6.0 rpg, and junior guard Scarlett Gilmore averaging 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 2.1 assists per contest.

For the men this season, the backcourt is paced by senior guard Alex Cox averaging 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 1.6 steals per game. In the frontcourt, the Patriots are led by freshmen forward Jonah Pierce averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, and 1.3 blocks per contest. Pierce ranks in the top 25 nationally for rebounds per game and double-doubles (4) and eighth for field goal percentage at 68.9 percent.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will finish the month of December by visiting Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday (Dec. 18) at 2 and 4 p.m., then followed by a brief holiday break.

After December, the Patriots have 10 home games and seven contests on the road throughout January and February.