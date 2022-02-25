FMU basketball teams lose close ones in regular-season finales

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior Alex Cox scored 20 points, but the Patriots lost 98-95 Thursday to Mount Olive.

FMU (12-14, 10-14) will return to the court on Sunday at 5 p.m. as the Patriots face King University in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Mount Olive, N.C.

Junior guard Tionne Rollins followed Cox with 19 points, while freshmen forward Nick Silva posted 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce had 13 points and 12 rebounds, giving him nine double-doubles this season. Freshmen guard Jose Benitez recorded 10 points and led the team in assists with eight. For Cox, it was his final appearance in the Smith University Center and left the three-year starter with 619 career points.

The Patriots shot 71.9 percent from the field during the first half. At game's end, the Patriots tied a season high of 60 percent.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mount Olive 75

Francis Marion 70