FMU basketball teams lose close ones in regular-season finales

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior Alex Cox scored 20 points, but the Patriots lost 98-95 Thursday to Mount Olive.
FMU (12-14, 10-14) will return to the court on Sunday at 5 p.m. as the Patriots face King University in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Mount Olive, N.C.
Junior guard Tionne Rollins followed Cox with 19 points, while freshmen forward Nick Silva posted 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce had 13 points and 12 rebounds, giving him nine double-doubles this season. Freshmen guard Jose Benitez recorded 10 points and led the team in assists with eight. For Cox, it was his final appearance in the Smith University Center and left the three-year starter with 619 career points.
The Patriots shot 71.9 percent from the field during the first half. At game's end, the Patriots tied a season high of 60 percent.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Mount Olive 75
Francis Marion 70
FLORENCE -- The Trojans pulled away with fewer than two minutes left in overtime.
Francis Marion ends its regular season with a 14-12 record and places seventh in the final standings. FMU will play 10th-seeded North Greenville University on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the campus of King University in Bristol, Tenn. That winner will advance to face sixth-seeded King on Monday night at 7 p.m.
Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver led the Patriots with a career-high 21 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. She connected on 8-of-14 shots and dished out three assists. Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. Freshman guard Jada Richards and junior forward Jasmine Stanley each chipped in 10 points, while freshman guard Kiana Lee added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Patriots never led in overtime, but the score was tied on three occasions, the final time at 68-68 with 1:40 on the clock.