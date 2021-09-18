 Skip to main content
FMU cross-country competes at Converse
FMU cross-country competes at Converse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Francis Marion's women finished 22nd out of 23 teams, and the Patriot men were 24th out of 26 at a meet hosted by Converse.

Annalena Griffin placed 161st at 28:39.6. Carolina Thompkins was 170th (29:03.08), followed by Sarah Harris (177th, 29:36.8), Ina Marie Sullivan (193rd, 32:15.3) and Haizley Herndon (206th, 36:58.6).

The men were 24th. Pearson Mixon was 116th at 28:57.4, followed by Christian England (167th, 29:54.4), Cullen Dore (180th, 30:05.1), Logan Zeis (232nd, 32:10.5), Yzeqez Timmons (250th, 32:25) and Anthony Melo (264th, 36:42).

