FMU cross country signs Starr, Patrick

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s cross country and track and field coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of 5-8 Holden Starr of Beaufort, S.C., and 5-11 Zachary Patrick of Winston-Salem, N.C., during the recent signing period. Both will enroll at FMU next fall and compete for the Patriots in 2022-23.

Starr attends Beaufort High School, where he has run under the direction of coaches Robert Johnson and Howard Mills. He has a personal-best time for 5,000-meters of 17:55 set this past September at the USC Beaufort High School Cross Country Invitational Meet. Following his senior season, he earned honorable mention All-Lowco Cross Country Team recognition presented by NexMove.

He has participated in each of the past two AAAA state championship meets, including a 56th-place finish at the 2020 event as a junior with a time of 18:14.92. He helped Beaufort to a 15th-place showing in 2021 and a third-place finish in 2020.

He was also part of his school’s Kitty Hawk Air Society and JROTC.