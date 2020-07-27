FLORENCE, S.C. – For the seventh consecutive year, the Francis Marion University golf team has received a Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Team Award, this time for the 2019-20 academic year.
To be eligible for GCAA team recognition, a school must register a team grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the entire academic year.
Francis Marion was one of 142 NCAA Division I members nationwide to earn this honor, and the Patriots were one of nine Palmetto State institutions.
The 12-member FMU squad posted a 3.371 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year. Head coach Mark Gaynor’s team consisted of seniors Mark Goodall (Edinburgh, Scotland, UK), and Justin Prozzi (Hartsville, SC); juniors Haakon Andersen (Stabekk, Norway), John Burghardt (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), Jacob Morris (Charleston, SC), and Michael Rials (Florence, SC); sophomores Pierre De Caevel (Glabais, Belgium), Grainger Howle (Darlington, SC), Grant Sellers (McBee, SC), and McClure Thompson (Little River, SC); and freshmen Casper Kennedy (Tjome, Norway) and Mitchell Vance (Hartsville, SC).
On the course, the Patriots finished their abbreviated (due to covid-19) 2019-20 schedule with a pair of Top-10 finishes, including a season-best third-place showing at the 2020 Invitational at Savannah Harbor. Burghardt led FMU with a 74.15 stroke average, while the team registered a 298.25 stroke average for the year.
