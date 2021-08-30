FMU hires Jay Evans as tennis coach

Evans previously served three years (2017-20) as head coach at Davis & Elkins College. In 2018, he coached the Senator men and women to the GMAC Conference Tournament. Both programs earned ITA All-Academic Team honors in 2019. During his time at D&E, he coached five GMAC All-Conference athletes, including the 2018 Men's Freshman of the Year.

Evans earned a pair of B.A. degrees – in mass communications and history – from Piedmont College in 2014. While working on his degrees, he produced a distinguished playing career for the Division III school. A two-time All-GSAC selection, he finished with a 35-11 career singles record, including only one loss in conference play. He helped Piedmont to a pair of conference titles.

Following his collegiate playing career, he played both professionally and semi-professionally, winning several Men's Open titles and being ranked as high as No.5 in Florida Men's Open Doubles.

He was the tennis head coach at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., for two seasons (2015 and 2017).