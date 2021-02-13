 Skip to main content
FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander
LANDER 84, FMU MEN 80

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander

Francis Marion vs. Lander College

Former West Florence star Darius Dawson (21) fights hard for an FMU shot during an 84-80 loss to Lander on Saturday in Florence.

 DAVID YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − In a game of momentum swings, Lander provided the final one.

And that was the most important one, giving the Bearcats an 84-80 victory Saturday at Francis Marion.

After the Patriots rallied to get within 72-71 on Darius Dawson's second 3-pointer in less than a minute, a 7-0 Bearcat run gave Lander momentum for good.

After a first half that featured a double-digit run by each team, the second half began as a tightly contested one. After Francis Marion trailed 58-54, the Patriots went on a 9-0 run, which was finished with two Uhana Ochan free throws, a Langston Gaither 3-pointer and two Ben Jones free throws.

Lander then answered with a charge of its own and tied it at 63-63 with a LaRaymond Spivery 3-pointer with 8:07 left in the game. A free throw and yet another 3-pointer by Spivery extended the Bearcats' lead to 69-65 with 6:37 left.

But after Dawson's heroics helped reduce Lander's lead to 72-71, Lander responded with its most important baskets of the day. A DaJuan Moorer jump shot started the run, followed by a M.J. Armstrong free throw and Jermaine Patterson layup, stretched Lander's lead to 77-71. After an FMU time out, Lander kept the momentum with another Patterson layup to make it 79-71.

Francis Marion made one more charge in this game full of them, but it wasn't enough.

After Bearcats took command in the first half, going on a 10-0 run to take a 27-18 lead, the Bearcats pushed it to 36-26 before FMU made an 11-0 charge of its own. Langston Gaither and Ben Jones started the rally with a jump shots, and a Holden Redparth layup trimmed the Bearcats' lead to 36-32.

Alex Cox made two free throws with 3:39 left before halftime. Then, with 2:26 left, Gaither sank a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 37-36 advantage.

The score was tied at 39-39 at halftime, and the intensity carried over into the second half.

