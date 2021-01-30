FMU men lose to Columbus State in OT

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Columbus State went on a 10-0 run in overtime to earn its first lead of the game and pull away from Francis Marion for an 80-74 win Saturday.

Francis Marion (3-5, 3-5) will remain on the road for a weekday Peach Belt Conference matchup at Augusta on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The next home contest for the Patriots will be against Clayton State on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

The Patriots had four players on the afternoon score in double-figures. Junior Langston Gaither, the nation's No.6 scorer, led FMU tallying 23 points, a career-high eight rebounds, and two assists. He shot 10-of-11 at the free-throw line, before fouling out in the final seconds in overtime.

He was followed by senior guard Holden Redparth who recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Redparth shot 50 percent from the field (7-of-14), including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while knocking down 4-of-5 shots from the charity stripe. Ex-West Florence star Darius Dawson added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and junior forward Uhana Ochan tied his career-high with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The Cougars also went on an 11-0 run to tie the Patriots with just more than 90 seconds left in regulation to set up overtime.

