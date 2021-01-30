FMU men lose to Columbus State in OT

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Columbus State went on a 10-0 run in overtime to earn its first lead of the game and pull away from Francis Marion for an 80-74 win Saturday.
Francis Marion (3-5, 3-5) will remain on the road for a weekday Peach Belt Conference matchup at Augusta on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The next home contest for the Patriots will be against Clayton State on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.
The Patriots had four players on the afternoon score in double-figures. Junior Langston Gaither, the nation's No.6 scorer, led FMU tallying 23 points, a career-high eight rebounds, and two assists. He shot 10-of-11 at the free-throw line, before fouling out in the final seconds in overtime.
He was followed by senior guard Holden Redparth who recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Redparth shot 50 percent from the field (7-of-14), including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while knocking down 4-of-5 shots from the charity stripe. Ex-West Florence star Darius Dawson added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and junior forward Uhana Ochan tied his career-high with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Cougars also went on an 11-0 run to tie the Patriots with just more than 90 seconds left in regulation to set up overtime.
Anderson 67
Coker 63
ANDERSON, S.C. -- After Anderson broke from a tie at 60 to lead by five, Coker made one final run with an Anthony Thomas 3-pointer.
But that was as close as the Cobras could get.
Anderson Keller tied a Coker career-high with 16 points, while Chandler Lindsey also scored 16 off the bench.
WOMEN
Anderson 73
Coker 59
ANDERSON, S.C. -- Raya Coley led the Cobras with 21 points, and nearly missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds. Abigail Keesling added 16 points, while Emily Davis also scored 12 points. Davis also tied the single-game free throw percentage school record with a 6-of-6 performance, marking the first perfect day from the foul line since Shay Jackson went 6 for 6 against Tusculum on Jan. 11, 2020.