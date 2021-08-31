FMU men’s soccer starts Thursday

“We have the talent to be successful this year, but we must be more disciplined in close matches, and be hungrier at the moment of closing out a contest. We have a solid 31-man roster, all of whom will contribute to our success this year. It is the most depth I have had in my three seasons here at Francis Marion.

“Our returnees still have a sour taste in their mouths from dropping our final match in the spring in penalty kicks. However, that has led to an understanding of what their responsibilities must be this fall for us to be successful. They are hungry. They also understand the bar has been raised by our preseason selection and that expectations are big for this squad.”

“We have played three tough preseason matches and then start with as tough a non-conference slate as we could find (#10 Lander, Rollins College, #6 Wingate University). Each match in our region, regardless of whether it is a conference contest, is important and could determine if we secure an NCAA bid – which is our main goal this year.”

Leading the returnees are five All-Conference performers (in the Peach Belt): midfielder Sam Pollard, forward Alvaro Zamora, forward Javier Bello, defender Oier Bernaola, and midfielder Oliver Peters. Bello led the Patriots with 12 points (5 goals, 2 assists) during the 10-match season last spring, while Zamora added two goals and five assists.