FMU men’s soccer starts Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team will open its 2021 season on Thursday when the Patriots entertain long-time rival and 10th-ranked Lander University for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Patriots, who were among the other schools receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches’ Division II preseason Top 25 poll, will play a 17-match schedule this fall, including eight matches on Hartzler Field. Admission for home matches will be $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Under the direction of third-year head coach Luis Rincon, FMU has been picked as the preseason favorite according to the Conference Carolinas’ annual preseason poll. This will be the Patriots’ inaugural season as a member of the 13-member NCAA Division II conference.
Rincon returns 16 lettermen, including nine starters, from last season’s 4-3-4 squad that lost in penalty kicks in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship match following a covid-abbreviated campaign last spring.
Rincon has added 15 newcomers to his roster – eight freshmen and seven transfers.
“I feel good about our situation as we prepare for Thursday,” the FMU coach said. “We have a good base of returning players so there has not been as much teaching in certain areas. I have seen development in the returnees and they are playing with more confidence. We are fit and the mentality has grown through the preseason. It is early and we have a lot of work still to be done.
“We have the talent to be successful this year, but we must be more disciplined in close matches, and be hungrier at the moment of closing out a contest. We have a solid 31-man roster, all of whom will contribute to our success this year. It is the most depth I have had in my three seasons here at Francis Marion.
“Our returnees still have a sour taste in their mouths from dropping our final match in the spring in penalty kicks. However, that has led to an understanding of what their responsibilities must be this fall for us to be successful. They are hungry. They also understand the bar has been raised by our preseason selection and that expectations are big for this squad.”
“We have played three tough preseason matches and then start with as tough a non-conference slate as we could find (#10 Lander, Rollins College, #6 Wingate University). Each match in our region, regardless of whether it is a conference contest, is important and could determine if we secure an NCAA bid – which is our main goal this year.”
Leading the returnees are five All-Conference performers (in the Peach Belt): midfielder Sam Pollard, forward Alvaro Zamora, forward Javier Bello, defender Oier Bernaola, and midfielder Oliver Peters. Bello led the Patriots with 12 points (5 goals, 2 assists) during the 10-match season last spring, while Zamora added two goals and five assists.
The Francis Marion defense allowed only 13 goals and an average of only 5.1 shots on goal per match.
Among the newcomers is sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi, who Rincon points to as his likely starter on Thursday. “We have four solid keepers. The level of play has been even and the competition has been close, but Rossi has more experience, which gives him a slight edge. I would feel comfortable with any of the four in net and confident they would do a good job.” The other three goalkeepers consist of juniors Felipe de Moraes, and Alexander Schulze and sophomore Noah Craig.
As far as putting the ball in the net, Rincon singled out Bello, senior forward Nils Gulbranson, sophomore forward Jose Curbelo, and freshman forward Nick Huenig as the likely culprits.
Zamora has also contributed seven goals and nine assists over his first two seasons as a Patriot. Pollard is a three-time All-Conference selection who has tallied five goals and 15 assists in 49 career matches. Peters is a three-year veteran in the midfield who has made 48 career appearances with the Patriots.
Other newcomers that Rincon expects to make a major impact are sophomore midfielder Pablo Gil, sophomore defender Rodrigo Alvarez, and freshman defender Jaume Bonet.
Last season, FMU dropped a pair of one-goal decisions to Lander during the regular season, but tied the Bearcats 2-2 in the semifinals of the PBC Tournament and advanced by winning a penalty-kick shootout.
In Rincon’s first season (2019), Francis Marion posted a 16-5-1 mark that equaled the third-most wins in program history. The Patriots won the PBC Tournament resulting in the program’s third trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament (FMU advanced to the second round). That squad spent six weeks nationally ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll, including three weeks in the Top 10, before placing 22nd in the year-end rankings.
This will begin the 46th season of FMU men’s soccer. The Patriots are 5-1-2 in their last eight season openers.