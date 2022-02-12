FMU men start strong, beat Converse

The Patriots then scored 13 straight points to go up 26-6, and would lead by as much as 28 points (39-11) at the 8:59 mark following a dunk by Pierce. From the 5:14 minute to the end of the first half, the Valkyries finished with a 16-9 run going into the locker room to trail 52-36.

Coming out of halftime, the Patriots would push their lead back up to 20 points at 59-39 after a jumper from Benitez outside of the paint. A Cox fast-break layup would spring the Patriots forward to lead 63-41 with 15:27 remaining in the second half. Converse’s Elijah Pitts knocked down a three-pointer followed by a free throw from Bailey Wiseman to shrink the Patriots’ lead to 14 at 67-53.

A lay-in by Pierce restored the Patriots advantage to an 18-point margin at 71-53 before Converse’s Sanders III knocked down a three-pointer and fast-break layup to shrink the deficit to 13 (71-58). The Valkyries would not sit back as Sanders III converted a bucket and a free throw to bring the deficit to eight with 1:27 remaining at 77-69. FMU knocked down six free throws in the final 1:07 to escape victorious.

The Patriots shot 50.8 percent from the floor, while the Valkyries knocked down 43.9 percent of their shots. From behind the arc, Francis Marion shot 9-of-21 and Converse was 10-of-25, while at the free throw stripe, FMU nailed 12-of-17, while Converse was only 11-of-22.