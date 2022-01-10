FMU men to host Chowan 6 p.m. Tuesday, women's game postponed

Francis Marion University men’s soccer head coach Luis Rincon has announced the addition of two transfers to the Patriot program: 6-1 center defender Said Garcia of Bogota, Colombia, and 5-8 midfielder Andrés Lagos of Concon, Chile. Both will enroll at FMU this week and have two years of eligibility.

Garcia comes to Francis Marion after playing two years at the University of Charleston (W.V.). This past season, he appeared in 14 matches, making six starts, with four shots, one goal and one assist. He started and played 81 minutes in the 2021 NCAA Division II national championship match as the Golden Eagles finished as the national runners-up with a 19-2-3 record. He was named the Mountain East Conference defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 4.

As a freshman, he played in six matches for a 10-0 Charleston squad during the covid shortened and delayed 2020 campaign. He was a red-shirt member of the 2019 squad that won the Division II national title.

He is a graduate of Gimnasio Los Robles where he played for coach Juan Sebastian Pulido Pinzón.

He also has playing experience with Virginia Beach United in the USL.