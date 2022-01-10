FMU men to host Chowan 6 p.m. Tuesday, women's game postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will return to action at home Tuesday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Chowan University. Health and safety COVID protocols have forced the postponement of Tuesday's women’s contest between FMU and Chowan. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Admission to the men’s contest is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
Francis Marion (4-6 overall) and Chowan (1-10) are meeting for the second time this season. The Patriots claimed a last-second 69-68 road win in December to take a 3-2 edge in the all-time series.
Senior guard Alex Cox leads FMU with a 14.7 points per game average, while freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce is averaging 14.5 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game. Junior guard Tionne Rollins is chipping in 11.2 ppg and is coming off a career-high 21 points in the squad’s last outing at 20th-ranked UNC Pembroke.
MEN'S SOCCER
Patriots sign
2 transfers
Francis Marion University men’s soccer head coach Luis Rincon has announced the addition of two transfers to the Patriot program: 6-1 center defender Said Garcia of Bogota, Colombia, and 5-8 midfielder Andrés Lagos of Concon, Chile. Both will enroll at FMU this week and have two years of eligibility.
Garcia comes to Francis Marion after playing two years at the University of Charleston (W.V.). This past season, he appeared in 14 matches, making six starts, with four shots, one goal and one assist. He started and played 81 minutes in the 2021 NCAA Division II national championship match as the Golden Eagles finished as the national runners-up with a 19-2-3 record. He was named the Mountain East Conference defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 4.
As a freshman, he played in six matches for a 10-0 Charleston squad during the covid shortened and delayed 2020 campaign. He was a red-shirt member of the 2019 squad that won the Division II national title.
He is a graduate of Gimnasio Los Robles where he played for coach Juan Sebastian Pulido Pinzón.
He also has playing experience with Virginia Beach United in the USL.
“Said’s arrival will add immediate collegiate experience to our roster and back line,” Rincon said. “He is very technical, has good distribution skills playing out of the back, and will raise the quality of our back line play. He comes from a good academy in Colombia, and we are excited to add him to our program.”
Lagos transfer to Francis Marion from Tusculum University where he spent two seasons. Over those two years, he appeared in 17 matches, made 14 starts, and recorded two shots.
He is a product of Instituto CIEC in Vina del Mar, Chile.
“Andrés is youthful, possesses a lot of energy, and has a good mentality for the game in how he approaches a match. He is a steady and solid player, and we expect him to contribute right away. He is the product of a quality academy in Chile.”
Francis Marion loses eight seniors off this past season’s team that registered a 12-5-2 mark, won the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship, and advanced to the conference tournament title match.