FMU men's basketball ekes past Chowan

MURFREESBORO, NC – Francis Marion University junior guard Matthew Lee hit two free throws with 10.6 second left to give Francis Marion University a thrilling 69-68 road win over Chowan University, Wednesday evening (Dec. 15) in a Conference Carolinas men's basketball play.
The Patriots (4-4, 2-4) will head back on the road visiting Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday (Dec. 18) at 4 p.m.
Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce led the Patriots with 20 points, making it his seventh game in double-digits this season. Senior guard Alex Cox would follow with 15 points and three steals, while freshmen forward Nick Silva would also add 10 points and six rebounds.
The Patriots would begin the contest with a 13-4 lead through the 11:20 mark in the first half, but the Hawks would battle back quickly and take the lead at the 7:09 mark, up 14-13. FMU would regain the lead at the 4:30 mark with a score of 18-17 and would maintain the lead going into the half up by five, 30-25.
In the second half, FMU and Chowan would battle back and forth as the total lead changes in this game ended with 14. With two minutes remaining in the second half, FMU would hold a three-point lead after a Cox layup heading into a Chowan timeout.
Chowan’s Jay Estime would score on a pull-up jumper shrinking the Patriots lead to one with a minute remaining. The Hawks would take a one-point advantage with 30 seconds after a pair of Donovon Martin free throws. With 10.6 seconds remaining in the game, Lee was fouled on a shot driving to the basket and would sink two free throws setting up the Patriots for a one-point win. The Columbia native had attempted only two free throws (both makes) in his career as a Patriot prior to the decisive trip.
A last second desperation three-pointer from the left corner would not drop for Chowan.
FMU shot 44.6 percent from the field, while the Hawks would shoot 43.6 percent from the floor. Nearly half of the Francis Marion’s points would come from within the paint, hitting 36 of the 69 inside.
The Patriots would shoot 12-of-17 from the free throw line, while Chowan shot 26-of-36.
Estime led Chowan University (0-8, 0-6) in points with 25 and added three steals.