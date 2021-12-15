FMU men's basketball ekes past Chowan

MURFREESBORO, NC – Francis Marion University junior guard Matthew Lee hit two free throws with 10.6 second left to give Francis Marion University a thrilling 69-68 road win over Chowan University, Wednesday evening (Dec. 15) in a Conference Carolinas men's basketball play.

The Patriots (4-4, 2-4) will head back on the road visiting Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday (Dec. 18) at 4 p.m.

Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce led the Patriots with 20 points, making it his seventh game in double-digits this season. Senior guard Alex Cox would follow with 15 points and three steals, while freshmen forward Nick Silva would also add 10 points and six rebounds.

The Patriots would begin the contest with a 13-4 lead through the 11:20 mark in the first half, but the Hawks would battle back quickly and take the lead at the 7:09 mark, up 14-13. FMU would regain the lead at the 4:30 mark with a score of 18-17 and would maintain the lead going into the half up by five, 30-25.

In the second half, FMU and Chowan would battle back and forth as the total lead changes in this game ended with 14. With two minutes remaining in the second half, FMU would hold a three-point lead after a Cox layup heading into a Chowan timeout.