FMU men's basketball loses in Conference Carolinas debut

ROYSTON, Ga. – Francis Marion University dropped its first-ever Conference Carolinas game to preseason favorite Emmanuel College 77-64, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) in men's basketball play.

The Patriots (2-1, 0-1) continue their road trip by visiting the University of Mount Olive, Tuesday (Nov. 23) at 7 p.m.

Senior guard Alex Cox led the Patriots with 15 points and seven rebounds, while 6-8 freshman forward Jonah Pierce totaled 12 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Tionne Rollins tallied 11 points and five rebounds, while graduate student forward Neija Jordan added eight points and eight rebounds.

Kelvin Jones led Emmanuel (2-1, 1-0) in points with 23, rebounds with nine, and assists with four.

After the first ten minutes of the contest, FMU would maintain the lead for the rest of the first half. Francis Marion would lead by as many as nine points at 32-23 following a fast-break three-pointer by Cox at the 3:44 mark. However, the Lions would respond with nine straight points to knot the score at 32-32. After the two teams traded buckets, freshman Nick Silva made 1-of-2 free throws to give FMU a 35-34 lead at intermission.