FMU men's basketball missing 3 starters entering Tuesday's game

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion lost four of its five games before Christmas break. Because of COVID protocols, the Patriots also lost two of their five regular starters (Nick Silva, Jonah Pierce) for Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. home contest against 2021 Conference Carolinas tournament champion, Belmont Abbey.

Not to mention, another starter, Ja’Von Anderson, because of a knee injury.

“We’re going to be shorthanded. It will be a challenge for us, but it’s a good opportunity for some of the other players to step up and show what they can do,” said FMU coach Gary Edwards, whose team will also be missing reserve guard, Jedon Ward, because of protocols.

Joining regular starters, Alex Cox and Tionne Rollins, in tonight's lineup are Jose Benitez, Farid Saintcyr Jr. and Yohan-Steve Yebga.

That gives Edwards a mix of optimism and concern.

“We’ll have just three guys on the bench, so we can’t afford to get into foul trouble,” said Edwards, whose team is 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the conference.