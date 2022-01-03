FMU men's basketball missing 3 starters entering Tuesday's game

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion lost four of its five games before Christmas break. Because of COVID protocols, the Patriots also lost two of their five regular starters (Nick Silva, Jonah Pierce) for Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. home contest against 2021 Conference Carolinas tournament champion, Belmont Abbey.
Not to mention, another starter, Ja’Von Anderson, because of a knee injury.
“We’re going to be shorthanded. It will be a challenge for us, but it’s a good opportunity for some of the other players to step up and show what they can do,” said FMU coach Gary Edwards, whose team will also be missing reserve guard, Jedon Ward, because of protocols.
Joining regular starters, Alex Cox and Tionne Rollins, in tonight's lineup are Jose Benitez, Farid Saintcyr Jr. and Yohan-Steve Yebga.
That gives Edwards a mix of optimism and concern.
“We’ll have just three guys on the bench, so we can’t afford to get into foul trouble,” said Edwards, whose team is 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
Missing Pierce will be another primary challenge, considering he leads the Patriots with 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. But the Patriots will have Cox and Rollins, who are also averaging in double figures with 15.1 and 10.1 points, respectively.
Experience could tell Tuesday’s tale, according to Edwards.
“I think we match up well, but (Belmont Abbey) is a good team, a veteran team and they’ve experienced success,” Edwards said. “That will probably be the biggest difference, with us starting so many young players.”
Saintcyr, who is averaging 5.1 points, is someone Edwards thinks can have a breakout game.
“He’s a good, strong physical guard who is shooting the ball much better, lately,” Edwards said. “He’s a good, strong defender who can also help us on the other end. And, (Yebga) is a good, physical player right around the basket. He sets lots of screens and can read situations really well in the paint.”
All that’s left is to do is play the game and let the proverbial chips fall where they may.
“It’s another good, solid Conference Carolinas game,” Edwards said. “Hopefully, we can get a win.”