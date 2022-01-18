FMU men's basketball's Pierce named Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week, this time for the week of Jan. 10-16.

A native of Sanford, Fla., Pierce averaged 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in three games last week for Francis Marion. He connected on 61.1 percent of his field goal attempts.

In his first game on the week at home against league foe Chowan University, Pierce posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go along with one block, one steal, and one assist. He followed that up with seven points, six rebounds and one assist in a conference road win over Erskine College, and then ended the week with his sixth double-double of the year: 16 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, and two steals in a home contest against Belmont Abbey College.

Pierce helped the Patriots hold their three opponents to 42.1 percent shooting from the field.

For the season, he leads Francis Marion in scoring (13.7 ppg), rebounding (8.5 rpg), and blocks (16).