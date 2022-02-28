FMU men's basketball's season ends

Three consecutive makes from Patriots bumped FMU back in the lead at 25-24. A layup and a make from the stripe by SaintCyr Jr. extended the Patriot advantage to 10 points with 3:22 remaining in the first half. FMU connected on 14 of its first 18 field goal attempts. A bucket and the free throw make from Silva gave the Patriots their biggest lead of 11 points (44-33) with 1:27 left in the half. A last-second jumper from Brown helped the Trojans creep into the Patriot lead, going into the locker room down by nine at 46-37.

Mount Olive opened the second half with an 18-4 spurt to take the lead for good. Eleven points from Treakle and a three-pointer by Phifer followed put the Trojans on top 55-50. Mount Olive would not trail for the rest of the second half, but the Patriots would manage to even the score on two possessions, the final time at 57-57. However, a 12-2 spurt by the Trojan extended the margin to 10.

A Saintcyr Jr. three-pointer and a layup by Anderson bumped the Trojan lead down to five with 9:22 left in the half. Two three-pointers by Silva with 5:30 remaining brought FMU within four points, but the Trojans pulled away for the rest of the half.

Francis Marion shot a season-high 61.5 percent from the floor, while Mount Olive connected on 51.5 percent from the floor. From behind the arc, the Patriots shot 5-of-10, while the Trojans were 14-of-32, and at the stripe, the Patriots made 14-of-20 and the Trojans hit 11-of-14.