FMU men's golf 8th at Furman tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sophomore Casper Kennedy paced the Francis Marion University golf team with a two-over 73 on Friday (March 26) during round one of the Furman University Intercollegiate Tournament. The Patriots sit in sole possession of eighth place after shooting an opening-round 13-over 297.

FMU will tee off in the morning wave at 8 a.m. on Saturday along with Townson and USC Aiken for round two at the Furman University course (par 71, 6,984 yards). You can follow along with the action at www.golfstat.com. The final 18 holes will be played Sunday.

The Patriots stand only four strokes out of the Top 5.

Kennedy, a Tjome, Norway native, played the par 3s at even par and led the team with 14 pars. The sophomore is tied for 17th place individually.

Junior Grant Sellers and sophomore Mitchell Vance were next among Patriot golfers carding opening rounds of three-over 74. Grant, a McBee native, played the par 5s at one-under-par, and led the team with two birdies, while Vance, a native of Hartsville, carded 13 pars. They sit tied for 29th place.

Junior Pierre De Caevel competed as an individual for the Patriots and is tied for 47th after firing an opening-round four-over 75. He was followed by juniors McClure Thompson (five-over 76) and Grainger Howle (10-over 81).

The host Paladins sits atop the team leaderboard at one-under 283. Furman's Keller Harper and George Mason's Colin Slater lead the players' standings at five-under 66.