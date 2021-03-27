FMU men's golf in 8th place at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sophomores Casper Kennedy and Mitchel Vance led the Francis Marion University golf team in round two with rounds of one-under-par 70 on Saturday (March 27) at the Furman University Intercollegiate Tournament. The Patriots sit in sole possession of eighth place after two rounds of play (297-291--588).

The third and final round of the Furman Intercollegiate will be played Sunday. The Patriots will tee off alongside Charleston Southern, Marshall, and Toledo at 9 a.m. in a shotgun-start format at the Furman University course (par 71, 6,984 yards). You can follow along with the action at www.golfstat.com.

The Patriots stand only seven strokes out of the Top 5.

Kennedy played the par 5s at two-under-par and led the team with six birdies. The sophomore is tied for ninth place individually at one-over-par 143. Vance, a native of Hartsville, played the par 5s at one-under-par, carded five birdies, and leads the team with 24 pars after two rounds of play. He is tied for 16th position, at two-over 144.

Junior Pierre De Caevel was next among Patriot golfers. He posted a round of three-over 74. Competing as an individual for FMU, he is tied for 44th at seven-over 149.