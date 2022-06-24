FMU men's golf signs Florence's Pake June

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University men’s golf head coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Pake June of Florence to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.

June is a product of Trinity Collegiate School, where he played for coach Michael Hawk. This past season, he helped lead Trinity to its third consecutive SCISA AAA state championship, and the team’s fourth in the past five years. He placed third in the individual standings.

As a junior, he finished tied for fifth at the state event with a 36-hole tally of 146.

He has won numerous South Carolina Junior Golf Association events over the past several years and is currently ranked in the Top-5 of the SCJCA for his graduating class and 19th overall. He tied for fifth at this past week’s SCJGA Junior Championships and will represent the Palmetto State at next month’s 47th-annual Georgia-South Carolina Junior Team Matches in Savannah.

He won the 2021 Cheraw Fall Challenge tournament.

“I am extremely excited to have Pake come on board as he has the potential to really help us,” Gaynor said. “He is a powerful player, in the style of the ‘modern’ golfer, and has improved each year. He is an all-around complete player who will fit into our program nicely, and I look forward to him having a breakout career at the collegiate level. As an added bonus, it is always phenomenal to get local products to stay in the area.”

Francis Marion loses four players off last year’s squad that placed second at the Southland Conference Championships in the program’s first year as a conference member. The Patriots finished with a 293.3 team stroke average, its lowest in the past 30 seasons, and five Top-5 finishes in 10 events.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Patriots add

Seidweitz to team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s tennis head coach Jay Evans has announced the signing of Chelsea Seidewitz of Fassberg, Germany, to a national letter of intent and the addition of Julia Pinto of Santos, Brazil, for the upcoming 2023 season.

Seidewitz, 5-8, is a product of Christian-Gymnasium Hermannsburg, where she played for coaches Steve Williams and Andŕe Kornhass. She has been the team captain at VfL Westercelle for the past two seasons, while playing in the Nordliga/Oberliga – the fourth highest league in Germany.

An active tournament player, she has registered many top finishes, including Ladies Lūbeck champion in 2020 and Ladies State Championship consolation winner in 2019.

“We are fortunate to get a player with her skill set,” said Evans. “Chelsea has played high level tennis in Germany and she understands the team atmosphere. She is very comfortable playing at the net and would describe herself as a ‘serve and volley’ type player. She will fill a need for us, and should play high in our line-up for both singles and doubles.”

Pinto, 5-0, comes to FMU after two seasons at West Virginia Wesleyan College – the school where Evans coached before taking over the Francis Marion program.

Under Evans’ direction in 2021, she earned second-team All-Conference honors in the Mountain East Conference, and garnered Academic All-MEC recognition.

This past season, she played mainly at the No.1 and 2 slots in singles for the Bobcats and at No.1 in doubles. She was recently named to the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2021-22.

She is a graduate of Goliath Academy.

“Julia’s best tennis is still ahead of her. She does a lot with the ball, can hit every shot, and is an all-court player. Heading into the 2023 campaign here at FMU, she will benefit from an increased training program.”

Francis Marion lost two players off last year’s squad that finished 14-6 with a No.72 national ranking in the final poll. In the team’s first season as a member of Conference Carolinas, FMU placed second during the regular season and then advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.