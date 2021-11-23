FMU men's hoops rolls past Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, NC – Francis Marion University continued its Conference Carolinas road trip by taking an 84-74 victory over the University of Mount Olive, Tuesday night (Nov. 23) in men's basketball play – the program’s first win as a member of the league.

The Patriots (3-1, 1-1) will finish their road trip by visiting Barton College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots utilized their big men exceptionally, scoring 54 of their 84 points in the paint. Freshmen 6-8 center Jonah Pierce led the Patriots with a career-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. He connected on 11-of-13 shots from the floor. Senior guard Alex Cox totaled 22 points and seven rebounds, and shot 8-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-4 from behind the arc.

FMU freshmen forward Nick Silva tallied a career-best 17 points, while graduate student Neija Jordan added 12 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Tionne Rollins registered eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Matthias Carver and Alan Treakle led Mount Olive (1-4, 0-1) in points with 18. Carver led with 10 rebounds and Treakle led with seven assists.