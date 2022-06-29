FMU men's hoops signs Bryce Beamer

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University men's basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced that 6-6 senior forward Bryce Beamer of Odessa, Fla., will enroll at FMU and join the Patriots via transfer for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Beamer played his sophomore and junior seasons with Division I member Binghamton University. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Bearcats in his sophomore season, while playing in all 18 games. Beamer averaged 4.1 points this past season, including three double-digit games.

He played his first collegiate season with the College of Central Florida. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Patriots.

He is a graduate of Sickles High School, where he played for coach Renaldo Garcia. Beamer helped his squad win the 2017 8A State Championship, while nabbing first-team All-State and the 8A Player of the Year in 2017.

“Bryce will give us a physical inside presence,” said Edwards. “At 6’6” and 235 pounds, he will give us the muscle around the basket that we lacked last season. He also brings a lot of experience from past programs and a competitiveness to the court as well.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021-22 season with a 13-15 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. The Patriots welcome five newcomers and eight returnees to the roster this upcoming season.