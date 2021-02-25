FMU men's soccer beats Belmont Abbey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior forward Javier Bello scored the second goal and assisted on a third to spark Francis Marion University to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Belmont Abbey College, Thursday evening (Feb. 25) in men’s soccer action.

The Patriots, now 2-1-1 will return to Peach Belt Conference play on Monday with a 5 p.m. road tilt at Young Harris College. The Crusaders fall to 1-5.

FMU outshot Belmont Abbey 17-3, while each squad earned six corner kicks. Francis Marion senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco finished with two spectacular saves en route to his first clean sheet of the year, and the 12th of his two-year Patriot career.

Only 3:04 into the match, sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora nearly put the Patriots on the board, but his 11-yard shot glanced off the left post.

Graduate student midfielder Edward Meisel did give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage thanks to a diving header. Junior midfielder Sam Pollard sent a cross from the left side through the box to junior Magnus Hoejland who headed the ball into the 6-yard box to a diving Meisel, who finished the play in the 30th minute.