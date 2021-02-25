FMU men's soccer beats Belmont Abbey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior forward Javier Bello scored the second goal and assisted on a third to spark Francis Marion University to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Belmont Abbey College, Thursday evening (Feb. 25) in men’s soccer action.
The Patriots, now 2-1-1 will return to Peach Belt Conference play on Monday with a 5 p.m. road tilt at Young Harris College. The Crusaders fall to 1-5.
FMU outshot Belmont Abbey 17-3, while each squad earned six corner kicks. Francis Marion senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco finished with two spectacular saves en route to his first clean sheet of the year, and the 12th of his two-year Patriot career.
Only 3:04 into the match, sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora nearly put the Patriots on the board, but his 11-yard shot glanced off the left post.
Graduate student midfielder Edward Meisel did give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage thanks to a diving header. Junior midfielder Sam Pollard sent a cross from the left side through the box to junior Magnus Hoejland who headed the ball into the 6-yard box to a diving Meisel, who finished the play in the 30th minute.
Bello, a Madrid, Spain, native, came off the bench to add the next FMU tally. Bello received a ball that deflected off a defender after a pass from junior midfielder Jafet Santiago. Bello finished with a left-footed from 11 yards out giving the Patriots a 2-0 lead at 40:06 mark.
The Crusaders had an opportunity to get on the board with a penalty kick in the 51st minute. Senior forward Aaron Madison took the PK for Belmont Abbey, but Rocco guessed correctly and registered his first save of the night thank to a miraculous diving effort to his right.
A long Belmont Abbey throw-in all the way into the penalty area allowed sophomore defender Sander Herlofsen the opportunity to head in another Crusader attempt, but Rocco leaped out of nowhere to snag the ball that was nearing the right upper 90, registering his second save on the night.
Sophomore midfielder Sebastian Garcia accounted for the final goal. A corner kick by Mauricio Castorino was headed out of the box by a Crusader defender. However, Bello punched the ball back into the box for Garcia to finish from eight yards out, sealing the 3-0 victory.
Belmont Abbey freshman goalkeeper Noah Stanger recorded five saves.