FMU men's soccer beats Queens 3-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Senior midfielder Mauricio Castorino scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and graduate student Oier Bernaola added an insurance tally in the final minutes as Francis Marion University claimed a 3-1 road victory over Queens University of Charlotte, Wednesday night (Oct. 6) in non-conference men’s soccer play.

FMU improves to 5-4-1 and will return to Conference Carolinas action on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Lees-McRae College. The Patriots are one of three unbeaten squads in the conference with a 4-0-0 mark.

Senior midfielder Oliver Peters gave Francis Marion a 1-0 advantage with an unassisted goal at the 30:46 mark. He dribbled 40 yards to near the left side of the 6-yard box and his cross deflected off a Royals defender and into the goal. The Royals answered with the tying score by Tyler Tin only 4:27 later.

FMU had a pair of shots in the final two minutes of the opening half, but neither found the back of the net leaving the score knotted at halftime.