FMU men's soccer loses opener to Barry

FLORENCE, S.C. – Barry University scored with 2:08 remaining in the first half and then tallied a second goal with 19 ticks left in the match to claim a season-opening 2-0 victory over Francis Marion on Thursday.

The Patriots (0-1-0) will host Flagler College on Saturday at 4 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

The Buccaneers outshot Francis Marion 15-4 and held an 8-2 edge in corner kicks. FMU graduate student goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo recorded five saves in net, while his counterpart in goal Jean Claude Consol made two stops for Barry. Consol left the match in the 55th minute with an injury and sophomore Mateo Torchio played the final 35 minutes.

Barry tallied its first goal at 42:52 when Nicolas Villalobos connected on a 7-yard shot. The second tally came at 89:41 when Juan Simoniello took a long pass over the top from Jordi Ramon, dribbled left to evade Scapolo in the box, and chipped the ball over a Patriot defender.

Francis Marion had a match-tying score by graduate student defender Daniel Resch off a short corner kick in the 76th minute disallowed because of an offside call.

Graduate student Alvaro Zamora led FMU with two shots, both of which forced saves by Consol in the 21st and 34th minutes. Zamora played a through ball to graduate student Javier Bello in the 17th minute that resulted in a 1v1 opportunity against Consol, but a Buccaneer defender arrived in time to thwart the threat.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU 0

Coker 0

FLORENCE, S.C. - The teams played a scoreless first half, with Coker holding the edge in shots 4-2. Each team was able to generate several chances in the second half, with the back half of the Cobra formation coming up big in the later stages of the period.

With about 20 minutes to play, Francis Marion's Kylie Reif ripped with a shot from outside the right edge of the box, which was stonewalled by a diving effort from senior goalkeeper Sarah Swaim. The Cobras would deny another chance in the final minute, as Emma Mayer came up with a huge shot block right on the edge of the box.

Chloe Grein, Nour Noujaim, Liz Crowe, Chloe Mullen, Catrionna Manning and Anna Bozzone each registered one shot in the contest, with shots on goal from Mullen, Manning and Bozzone. Swaim (0-0-1) stopped two shots in the contest.