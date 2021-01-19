FMU men's soccer picked second in PBC, receive 2 1st-place votes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Heading into the delayed season under second-year coach Luis Rincon, the Francis Marion men’s soccer team is picked to finish second on the Peach Belt Conference. Three Patriots (senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco, junior midfielder Sam Pollard, sophomore Alvaro Zamora) are preseason all-conference.

Young Harris is the preseason favorite as the Mountain Lions earned 47 points, including six of eight first-place votes. FMU tallied 42 points, including the remaining two first-place votes.

FMU returns 13 lettermen, including eight starters, from last season’s 16-5-1 squad that equaled the third-most wins in program history. The Patriots won the Peach Belt tournament resulting in the program’s third trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament (FMU advanced to the second round). The Patriots spent six weeks nationally ranked in the United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll, including three weeks in the top 10.

FMU allowed 80 shots on goal last season for a 3.64 per match average, while offensively, Francis Marion scored the third-most goals (40) in the Peach Belt.