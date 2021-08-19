FMU men's soccer picked to win Conference Carolinas crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has been picked as the preseason favorite according to the Conference Carolinas’ annual preseason poll. This will be the Patriots’ inaugural season as a member of the 13-member NCAA Division II conference.

Third-year FMU head coach Luis Rincon returns 16 lettermen, including nine starters, from last season’s 4-3-4 squad that lost in penalty kicks in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship match following a covid-abbreviated campaign last spring.

The Patriots tallied 112 points in the 2021 poll, including eight of a possible 11 first-place votes, to outdistance second-place Chowan University (104) and third-place Erskine College (103).

Rincon has added 14 newcomers to his roster – seven freshmen and seven transfers.

Leading the returnees are five All-Conference performers (in the Peach Belt): midfielder Sam Pollard, forward Alvaro Zamora, forward Javier Bello, defender Oier Bernaola, and midfielder Oliver Peters.

Bello led the Patriots with 12 points (5 goals, 2 assists) during the 10-match season last spring, while Zamora added two goals and five assists.