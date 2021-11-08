FMU men's soccer prepares for Conference Carolinas semifinals

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has learned its opponent for the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals on Friday at the Florence Soccer Complex.

FMU, the regular-season champion, will play eighth-seeded Belmont Abbey (7-9-2) in the opening semifinal match at 11 a.m. Second-seeded Chowan (11-3-1) will play third-seeded Mount Olive (12-5-0) at 1:30 p.m. in the other semifinal at Florence.

The two winners will meet for the tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m., also at Florence. Single-day admission to the tournament (that also includes the women’s semifinals and championship match) is $8. Tickets may be purchased at https://conferencecarolinas.com/sports/2020/7/12/GEN_0712200357.aspx No cash ticket sales will be available on site. All students at Conference Carolinas member institutions are admitted free with identification.

Francis Marion ended the regular season with an 11-4-2 mark and was unbeaten (10-0-1) in conference play. Among the victories was a 1-0 overtime win over Belmont Abbey on Oct. 16 in Florence. The Patriots lead the all-time series 4-3-1. Belmont Abbey is the defending tournament champion.