FMU men's soccer rallies past North Georgia

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University scored a pair of second-half goals, including the match-winner off a nifty short corner, to claim a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the University of North Georgia, Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 16) in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

Francis Marion evens its overall and PBC marks at 1-1-1 and will host USC Aiken on Monday at 6 p.m.

Second-half substitute Eduardo Meisel registered the match-winning score at the 68:48 mark. Junior Jafet Santiago took a short corner to begin the sequence. Junior defender Sam Pollard came charging forward and on his first touch served the ball toward the goal where it glanced off the head of Meisel and into the netting. Meisel had only been on the field for 53 seconds before recording his first score as a Patriot.

Francis Marion outshot North Georgia 14-10, including 10-5 over the final 45 minutes as the Patriots rallied from a 1-0 deficit.

The Nighthawks (0-3-0, 0-3-0) took a 1-0 advantage in the ninth minute when Santiago Gimenez made a hard run across the top of the penalty area and his deflected pass toward the goal ended up at the feet of Donovan Odier for a 5-yard tap-in shot.