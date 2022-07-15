FMU men's soccer ready for another season

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 2022 Francis Marion University men’s soccer roster will include 17 newcomers as the Patriots look to repeat as the Conference Carolinas regular-season champions.

In addition to the newcomers, FMU fourth-year head coach Luis Rincon will welcome back 17 returnees from last year’s squad that recorded a 12-5-2 mark, won the regular-season crown, and advanced to the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship match where the Patriots lost a narrow 2-1 decision.

“This is my third full recruiting class and these newcomers will add to the foundation that has been laid,” Rincon said. “This is a very solid group. They will add more experience to a core that has been to the tournament championship match each of the past three years.

“We were looking for players with experience that could make an immediate impact – those already familiar with the college game.” Of the 17 newcomers, only two are true freshmen.

Graduate student midfielder Hugo Jönsson of Malmo, Sweden, is among the newest Patriots that Rincon will look to for immediate contributions. He was a two-year starter at Coker University, scoring three goals on last year’s South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship squad. He also played at Missouri State University. “He will fit in well with our midfield and has two years to play. He brings with him Division I experience and has previously served as a team captain and is a tremendous leader. I have seen him play and he possesses a dynamic game in the midfield.”

Junior midfielder Frans Dao of Bekkestua, Norway, will join the FMU roster after playing two seasons at American International College in Springfield, Mass. He appeared in 32 matches and tallied three goals and five assists. “Franz can play on the wing or anywhere on the attack. He has collegiate experience, and is capable of scoring goals and recording assists.”

Senior forward Stan Cargill of London, England, comes to Francis Marion after three seasons at Upper Iowa University. An honorable mention All-Conference selection in 2020, he has appeared in 35 career matches and registered 12 goals, including five match-winners, and three assists. “Stan has good size for the forward position and he can put the ball in the net, as evidenced by his nine scores last season.”

Upper Iowa teammate and sophomore defender and midfielder Paal Vistnes of Stavanger, Norway, will also enroll this fall at FMU. As a true freshman, he was second on the Peacocks with 1,502 minutes played and helped Upper Iowa post a 1.92 goals against average. “He is a tall defender with a good left foot, and will be an asset to our program going forward at either center back or somewhere on the back line.”

Graduate student forward Pedro Crespo of Madrid, Spain, will join the Patriots after playing his freshman season at Wheeling Jesuit University and the past three years at Presbyterian College. His career totals include six goals and six assists in 45 contests. He was a second-team All-Region pick at WJU in 2018. “Pedro is coming off an injury that limited him to one match last season. I expect good things from him on the wing. He has experience at both the Division I and II levels, and will have two years to play for us.”

Graduate student defender Said Garcia of Bogota, Colombia,, and sophomore midfielder Andres Lagos of Concepcion, Chile, both enrolled at FMU this past spring and will be playing their first season with the Patriots.

Among the other newcomers are graduate student goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo (Milan, Italy), sophomore defender Maximilian Lingg (Dornbirn, Austria), senior midfielder Wendel Lima (Sao Pablo, Brazil), senior midfielder Marco Valero (Alicante, Spain), graduate student defender Daniel Resch (Graz, Austria), graduate student forward and midfielder Luuk Geelen (Enschede, Netherlands), sophomore forward Miguel Bello (Madrid, Spain), junior forward Jhancarlo Palma (Caracas, Venezuela), freshman defender Jose Sposaro (Caracas, Venezuela), and freshman midfielder and defender Herman Fernandez (Tunja, Colombia).

TENNIS

Coker players

excel in class

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Coker men's and women's tennis teams earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team Awards, while the teams combined for 11 scholar-athletes.

Bradley Bomar, Mitchell Davies, Jannis Jung, Isaac MacMillan, Nolan Smith and Samuel Winter were honored on the men's side.

On the women's side, Khushi Agarwal, Jessica Binzari, Angelina Kreig, Tamara Macias and Michelle Schaub were honored.