FMU men's soccer ties Flagler in opener

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Goals by junior defenders Magnus Hoejland and John Castro helped Francis Marion University earn a 2-2 tie on the road at Flagler College, Monday evening (Feb. 1) in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

Francis Marion (0-0-1) will continue with its two-match road swing to open the season when FMU plays at Lander University on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Patriots’ home opener will be Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. against the University of North Georgia.

Flagler outshot FMU 19-12, but the Patriots held a 13-5 advantage in corner kicks, including nine during the second half.

FMU senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco posted four saves in goal, while Flagler’s Jared Marsano made five stops.

Al Cooper gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Francis Marion got back on even terms with a well-designed short corner in the 40th minute, one that was earned by an extra-effort play by junior forward Nils Gulbranson near the Saints’ goal. The corner kick, taken short, ended up at the feet of hard-charging defender Sam Pollard who served the ball into the box and to the feet of sophomore Alvaro Zamora. Zamora’s shot was denied at close range by Marsano, but Hoejland was there to score on the rebound.