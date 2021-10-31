FMU men's soccer wins regular-season Conference Carolinas crown

DUE WEST, S.C. -- Graduate student Gabrielle Cavarero registered a 22nd-minute goal and the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team claimed a 1-0 road win at Erskine College on Saturday evening to claim the outright Conference Carolinas regular-season championship.

Francis Marion concludes its regular season with an 11-4-2 overall mark and an unbeaten 10-0-1 conference record. FMU had previously clinched the No.1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament, which means that the Patriots will advance straight to the tournament semifinals to be held Nov. 12 at the Florence Soccer Complex.

Sophomore Matias Morales assisted on Cavarero’s goal that came at the 21:19 mark. It was the midfielder’s first score as a Patriot. Prior to this week, he had played only 159 minutes in eight matches. However, in two starts this week, he has played 110 minutes and in addition to Saturday’s winner, he assisted on the winning goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Barton College.

FMU sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi remained unbeaten in his last 10 starts as he recorded one save in 61 minutes of action. Sophomore Noah Craig made his first appearance in 2021 and finished the shutout by posting four saves in the final 29 minutes.